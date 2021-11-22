Millennium Management LLC Sells 144,022 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of PBW opened at $90.84 on Monday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $70.39 and a 12 month high of $138.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.