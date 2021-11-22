Millennium Management LLC Buys 171,365 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 36.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 102,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

