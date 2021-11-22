Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3,596.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

AIT opened at $106.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.08 and a 1-year high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.