Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in October

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on OUKPY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OUKPY opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1184 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

