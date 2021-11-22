Metro’s (MRU) Hold Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Metro (TSE:MRU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRU. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, NBF raised their target price on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU stock opened at C$62.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$62.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company has a market cap of C$15.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15. Metro has a twelve month low of C$52.63 and a twelve month high of C$66.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.98%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.