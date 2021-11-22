Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $486,000 Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 100,838.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,990 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $35.96 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.05.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

