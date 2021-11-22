Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $465,000 Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 82,450.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zynga were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 64,613 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 1,605.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 803,934 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 289,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,801,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after buying an additional 400,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.58 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.10 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Zynga Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.