Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $455,000 Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 99,233.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group stock opened at $151.89 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.85 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.69.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $224,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $79,157.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,552 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

