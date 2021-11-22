Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $443,000 Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 99,160.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,532,000 after acquiring an additional 493,214 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the second quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,098,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 37.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 82,108 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $57.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

