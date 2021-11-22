Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 91,220.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $56.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

