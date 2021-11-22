Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 106,918.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $237,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

