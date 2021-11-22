MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Astronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Astronics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Astronics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

