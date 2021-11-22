MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,153 Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

EVLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

EVLO opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

