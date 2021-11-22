MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 10,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,056. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $674.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

