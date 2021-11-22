MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $179,000 Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 78,440 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 75,522 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 36,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

AMOT stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $585.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

