MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 7,455 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,348 shares of company stock worth $3,451,961. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $817.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

