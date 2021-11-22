MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 175,087 shares of company stock worth $3,817,377.

Shares of TMCI opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.50, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

