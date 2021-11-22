McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,999.05 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,856.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,695.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.