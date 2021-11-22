McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. Amundi bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $93.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $65.82 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

