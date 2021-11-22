McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 67,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

