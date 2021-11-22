McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 713 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.