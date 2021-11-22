McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.3% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in American Tower by 59.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,668. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.40. The company has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.71.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,705 shares of company stock valued at $476,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

