McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,700,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,796,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,040,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,693,000 after buying an additional 791,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after acquiring an additional 140,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.57. 29,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,720. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29.

