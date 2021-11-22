Mattern Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.11 Million Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 268,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 985.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of DFAU opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.79. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

