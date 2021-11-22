Mattern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

VCSH stock opened at $81.69 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

