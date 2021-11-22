Mattern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $218.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.95. The company has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

