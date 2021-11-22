Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $9.64 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4,598.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,117 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 359,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 96,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.34 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

