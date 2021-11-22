Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in NIKE by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE stock opened at $175.62 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

