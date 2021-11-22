Mattern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,687.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,402.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,398.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

