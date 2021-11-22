Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 30,548 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,548 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.71% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 568.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $56.07 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

