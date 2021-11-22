Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Matson by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Matson by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Matson by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $636,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $61,041.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,898. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $91.12. 885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,225. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

