Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Up 22.9% in October

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 649,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of Matrix Service stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Matrix Service by 98.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

