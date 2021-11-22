Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 6.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $11.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.16. 144,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,877. The company has a market cap of $322.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

