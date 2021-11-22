Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 443,700 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,700 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of PAVmed worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. purchased 571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PAVM has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. PAVmed Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $361.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

