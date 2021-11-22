Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 28,808 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.87. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.