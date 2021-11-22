Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $29,052,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 25.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 82.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 69,080 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $27.37 on Monday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $188,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,966,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,580. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

