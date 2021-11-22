Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.12 Million in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $10,197,000.

INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Intapp stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

