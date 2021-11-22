Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 17,040 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEW. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in OneWater Marine by 98,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,920 in the last ninety days. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $54.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.37.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

