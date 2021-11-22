Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:OHPA opened at $9.73 on Monday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.