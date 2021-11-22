Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.23 Million in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.84% of New Vista Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth $165,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth $483,000.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.