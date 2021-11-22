Marshall Wace LLP Has $2 Million Stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.31% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $511.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.