Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,671 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,743,000 after buying an additional 1,284,483 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.