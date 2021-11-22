Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 51,209 ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800,888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,034,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,537,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,182,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,667,000 after buying an additional 182,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.37.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

