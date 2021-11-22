Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 77,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,335,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56.

