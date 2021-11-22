Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 77,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,335,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 61,207 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.