Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 24,902 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 290.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,476 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,251,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 80,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCH. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $77.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.89. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $594.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.87 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 20.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

