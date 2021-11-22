Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MCS. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04. Marcus has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $620.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marcus will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Marcus by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marcus by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Marcus by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.