Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $830.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,467,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,027,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 3.08. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,980,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,314 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 752,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 164,062 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.