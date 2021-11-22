MAPS Trading Down 7.5% This Week (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, MAPS has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and $247,971.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005302 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.57 or 0.00829209 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,496,912 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

