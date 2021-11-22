Man Group plc Takes $302,000 Position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Man Group plc owned 0.15% of Chemung Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $213.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

