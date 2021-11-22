Man Group plc Sells 8,978 Shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) by 47.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Peru ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

